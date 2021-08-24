Explainer: Landslides In India & Why They're Very Difficult To Predict

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is the nodal body in the country that works on building landslide prediction and forecasting models. Research and recommendations by the GSI are thereafter used by state and national administrative bodies to formulate mitigation strategies or evacuation strategies in landslide-prone areas.

The Quint reached out to Dr Saibal Ghosh, Director of the Landslide Studies Division of the Geohazard Research & Management (GHRM) Centre of GSI to explain the present process of landslide-mapping in India. Dr Ghosh explains that unlike floods or other disasters, the narrow geographic conditions and specifications of landslides is the main reason why they're difficult to predict.

"If you know the level of flood water, you know that anything below that flood water level will be inundated. For cyclone also, because of rain and wind systems, it is possible to know the track of the cyclone and thereby predict that along the track there will be a lot of damage," says Dr Ghosh, adding.