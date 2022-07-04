16 Dead As School Bus Falls Into Gorge in Kullu, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

As many as 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning at around 8 am, 4 July.

The bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. The injured are being shifted to local hospitals, and teams from Kullu have been moved to spot, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.