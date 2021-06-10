Lakshadweep Withdraws Heightened Security Order After Criticism

Amid brewing anger over the new decisions taken by the Lakshadweep administration, the Director of Port, Shipping and Navigation Sachin Sharma withdrew the 28 May order, which directed for the deployment of government staff on fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

Sharma also reversed the order by which security around ports, jetties, ships, and other vessels was to be raised to level-2.

In an email to the Deputy Director (S&T) Kochi, all assistant directors, all port assistance on land, the CSO of Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd (LDCL) and Assistant Commandant of CISF in Kochi on 7 June, Sharma cited orders of 28 May and 2 June and said that “as per further inputs, all concerned may revert back to standard protocol and SOPs (standard operating procedures) (sic),” The Hindu reported.