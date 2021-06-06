Recall Lakshadweep Regulations: Ex-Civil Servants Write to PM Modi

Ninety-three retired civil servants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns about the contentious regulations brought in by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel.

Raising objections against the draft regulations, that in the recent days have raised a lot of criticism, under the aegis of Constitutional Conduct Group, the signatories wrote, “It is clear that each of these draft regulations is part of a larger agenda that is against the ethos and interests of the islands and islanders.”