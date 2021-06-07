‘No Democracy, No Peace’: 12-Hour Protest Rocks Lakshadweep 

In a bid to make Lakshadweep the new Maldives, the administrator, since January has introduced draft legislations that will alter the image and democratic setup of the tiny Union Territory, locals alleged. Since May, social media has been abuzz with posts under the #SaveLakshadweep hashtag, demanding the removal of Patel.

The most contentious of them all is the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 that would empower the administrator to take over any private property for the development of townships and other projects. The bill is being widely resented, with protesters alleging that this law is aimed at serving "real estate interests" of private parties.

The Anti-Social Activities Regulation Bill is another sticking point as it allows the detention of a suspect for a year, without a court-issued warrant. The protesters have termed it the "Goonda Act" and opposed the bill saying Lakshadweep has the country's lowest crime rate according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.



The Collector of Lakshadweep argued that there has been a spike in drug and child abuse related crimes in the past two years.

The administrator is also blamed for the spike in coronavirus cases in Lakshadweep that was COVID-free until January 2021. He had relaxed the stringent quarantine rules.