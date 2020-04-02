QKolkata: Mamata Writes to PM for Rs 25,000 Cr Grant & More

Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging him to grant at least Rs 25,000 crore to Bengal without any delay and clear all dues as the finances of the state government were in a “dire situation with practically no revenue flows after the closure of almost all business”.

“Therefore, I earnestly urge you to sanction a grant of a minimum of Rs 25,000 crore for the state of West Bengal and release the funds still due to us from GoI (government of India), as per my earlier letter to you,” read the letter by the Bengal chief minister.

Mamata said Bengal was yet to get Rs 11,000 crore under the devolution of central taxes. Moreover, the chief minister mentioned that a sum of Rs 36,000 from the Centre under various schemes was pending.

(Source: The Telegraph)