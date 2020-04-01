Why Contact Tracing Tablighi Jamaat Participants is a Challenge

What was to be a regular visit to a religious conference has however now turned into a massive controversy, as the meeting that Mirza and hundreds of others attended, has emerged as the epicentre of the COVID-19 spread in many parts of the country.

Mirza is the West Godavari District President of the Tablighi Jamaat, an international organisation which is now under the spotlight after scores of them – including many foreign nationals – who had participated in the weeks long conference in March, tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, six have died in Telangana, while one man from Karnataka’s Tumakuru is also dead.