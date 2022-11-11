Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result Declared on Friday, 11 November - Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 11 November 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-302) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the aforementioned website.

The live result of NIRMAL(NR-302) will be released at 3 pm. After the live results, a PDF result copy will be published on the site from 4:00 pm onwards.

Let us read about the prize money and other important details below.