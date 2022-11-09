ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November

Kerala Lottery Result today for AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. Here are the prize money details.

Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November - Prize Today
The live result of Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574) was announced today, 9 November 2022 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 3 pm on its official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

A complete PDF copy of the Kerala lottery result, containing all important information including prize money, a winner list, and the winning ticket numbers, has been published on the aforementioned website at 4 pm.

All Kerala lottery fans must remember that the result of AKSHAYA lottery is posted every Wednesday on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the AKSHAYA(AK-574) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 - Prize Money Details

Check out the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574) for Wednesday, 9 November 2022:

  • First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000

  • Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) Today and Claim Prize Money

  • Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA(AK-574) against the draw date of 09/11/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.

To check all the details about Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574), please follow the below link.

[103.251.43.52/lottery/viewlotisresult.php?drawserial=73968]

