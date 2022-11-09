Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November - Prize Today

The live result of Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574) was announced today, 9 November 2022 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 3 pm on its official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

A complete PDF copy of the Kerala lottery result, containing all important information including prize money, a winner list, and the winning ticket numbers, has been published on the aforementioned website at 4 pm.

All Kerala lottery fans must remember that the result of AKSHAYA lottery is posted every Wednesday on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the AKSHAYA(AK-574) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.