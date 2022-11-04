ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 Result Today: Check Website and Prize List

Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Nirmal NR 301 Result from keralalotteries.com.

The lucky draw result for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR is released every Friday and the 301 draw result will be declared today, 4 November 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com so that everybody can check the winning numbers. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.

Participants must know that the results are released at 3 PM but the detailed PDF with the winning numbers and other details is released at 4 PM. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 PM today, Friday, 4 November 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com.

The winners of the Kerala State Lottery get rewards of hefty amounts from the department. You can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery ticket to the department within a period of 30 days.

Winners will have to submit their tickets within a specified time. If they do not submit their tickets to the department within 30 days of the result declaration, they will not receive the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 Prize Money List

Here is the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 prize money list for Friday, 4 November:

  • First prize- Rs 70 lakh

  • Second prize- Rs 10 lakh

  • Third prize- Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth prize- Rs 5,000

  • Fifth prize- Rs 1,000

  • Sixth prize- Rs 500

  • Seventh prize- Rs 100

How to Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 Results?

  • Visit the official website of the Kerala Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage of the website, click on the Nirmal NR 301 lottery link.

  • The result PDF will open on your device after clicking on the link.

  • You can go through the list of winners carefully and check the list of winning numbers.

  • Download the lottery result PDF on your device so that you can check it at your convenience.

