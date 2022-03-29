Kerala Govt Issues 'No Work, No Pay' Order After HC Judgment on Strike

After the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to prevent its employees from participating in the two-day Bharat Bandh announced by the National Convention of Workers, the Left Front administration issued a dies non order on Monday, 28 March, saying that those employees participating in the strike on a working day will not be paid.

VP Joy, the state's chief secretary, said that the "unauthorised absence of employees participating in the strike will be treated as dies-non", under Rule 14 (A) of Part 1 of Kerala Service Rules, PTI reported.

The order stated that no leave of any nature will be granted to state government employees unless he or any member of his immediate family falls sick.