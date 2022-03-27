Trade Unions Call For Strike, Bank Services Likely to Affected on 28-29 March
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on 28-29 March.
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on 28-29 March, to protest against Central government "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" that affect workers.
This includes INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.
The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association said in a post on Facebook to protest against the central government's bid to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
The State Bank of India has issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on these days.
"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance as well.
This decision to call was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022.
