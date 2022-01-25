Actor Dileep's Interrogation Ends, Kerala Police Says They Have a 'Strong Case'

The Kerala police has "a strong case" against Malayalam actor Dileep and four others, an investigating officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint. This was after questioning the actor and his co-accused for three consecutive days in connection with a conspiracy to murder case.

Dileep was booked this month for conspiring to murder the investigating officers of the 2017 actor assault case. In the 2017 case, he was accused of having conspired to get a woman actor raped. The case is still under trial.

The High Court-sanctioned interrogation ended on 26 January. Speaking to The Quint, the officer said, "The questioning was long and detailed. We have got leads. We are working towards more." Apart from Dileep, his brother P Shivakumar alias Anoop, brother-in-law TN Suraj, friend Baiju Chengamanad, and driver Krishnadas alias Appu, were questioned.

The High Court had restrained police from arresting Dileep till January 27.