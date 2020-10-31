Kerala Actor Assault Case: Govt Hits Out in HC, Seeks New Judge

The government also raised certain allegations in front of the HC, which were recently made by the survivor actor in her plea to change the court. It said that the reports pertaining to the analysis of controversial visuals by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was only handed over to Dileep’s counsel by the court and not to the prosecution, when it should have been made available to all concerned parties.

Pointing to the privacy issues faced by the survivor actor during the trial proceedings, the state’s counsel said that 20 lawyers were present during the in-camera proceedings when the controversial assault visuals of the survivor were examined in her presence.

Advocate S Sreekumar, who represents the actor, also made major allegations against the court. "The survivor was harassed majorly. But even then, the court had no control," he said, pointing to the survivor's statement that she was harassed by Dileep's counsel during examination.

The survivor’s counsel also stressed about the rarity in the turn of events, where the prosecution itself doubts that the survivor‘s chances of getting justice. “There is no point in continuing proceedings (in court) now,” Sreekumar said.

Meanwhile, to the court’s query about why this was not raised in a timely manner, the government stated that the prosecution had approached the trial court from time to time but ‘it was not considered in spirit’.