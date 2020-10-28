Biased, Hostile: Assault Survivor Kerala Actor Wants Judge Changed

In another serious allegation, the plea states that the court handed over the report of the controversial visuals of the assault, from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to Dileep’s counsel without informing the prosecution counsel, that too on a day when there was no trial proceedings. Accused Dileep had sent the visuals to CFSL in Chandigarh to verify its ‘authenticity’ in January this year.

The plea filed by the survivor in HC also added that the trial court even read out an anonymous letter addressed to the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. She also adds in the plea that the trial court had allegedly made derogatory statements and read out an anonymous letter in the presence of witnesses, defense counsel and other prosecution team.

The plea also says that another woman actor, a witness in the case, was harassed by the court during examination, citing one of her Facebook posts.