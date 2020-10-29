Survivor in Kerala Actor Assault Case Seeks Transfer of Trial

As per the report in The News Minute, the survivor has claimed in her petition that during the proceedings the court had shown 'hostile' behaviour. The petition also states that the court sat as a ‘mute spectator’ when the survivor actor was ‘harassed’ by Dileep’s advocate during the defense counsel’s examination.

Notably, the trial proceedings of the court started in the court of Justice Honey M Varghese on the request of the survivor actor. She wanted the case to be heard by a woman judge.

In another allegation, the plea states that the court handed over controversial visuals of the assault from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to Dileep's counsel without informing the prosecution counsel. The survivor stated in her petition that this incident took place in a day when there were no proceedings. Dileep, an accused in the case, had sent these visuals to CFSL in Chandigarh to verify its 'authenticity' earlier this year, reported The News Minute.