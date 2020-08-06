J&K BJP Riddled With Resignations After Killing Spree of Members

The attacks on BJP panchs and sarpanchs have created a fear psychosis among people in rural areas affiliated with the Bhartiya Janata Party. Shortly after suspected militants gunned down a BJP Sarpanch Sajad Khanday in South Kashmir on Thursday, 6 August, several workers affiliated with the party have resigned. All these workers hail from south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag district.

A couple of days ago, militants fired upon a BJP Sarpanch Arif Ahmed at Akhran Mir Bazar area of Kulgam, leaving him critically injured.

On Thursday, motor-cycle borne militants gunned down a BJP Sarpanch Sajad Khanday near his residence at Vesu Qazigund area of Kulgam.