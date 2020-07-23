Policeman Shot Dead by Suspected Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed after suspected terrorists shot at him from a close range in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, 22 July, officials said.

According to police, terrorists shot Abdul Rashid Dar multiple times at his home village Furrah, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and the search is on to nab the terrorists,” police said.