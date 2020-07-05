Body of Suspected COVID-19 Patient Left at Bus Stop in Karnataka

The body was reportedly covered in a blue sheet and left with a garland next to it.

According to a report in The Times of India, the body is of a 45-year-old resident of Maruti Nagar, who sent his swab for testing on 28 June and was awaiting the test results. He reportedly passed away at the bus stop after visiting the hospital to get his test results, that had not yet come in.

On being informed of the incident, the hospital staff reportedly came and covered the body in PPE but left it at the bus stop, only returning to take it for last rites after public outrage.