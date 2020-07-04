32 Karnataka Students Who Wrote SSLC Exam Test Positive For COVID

In May, the Karnataka government announced that the exams will be held between 25 June and 3 July. The government had added that hand sanitizers will be provided to everyone in the examination hall and classrooms will be sanitized every day.

Temperature checks will also be done for everyone entering the exam hall by the health department, the government had said.

The Karnataka Education Department had also allowed students from containment zones and those with COVID-19 symptoms in the state to write their SSLC exams in a separate room from other students. Students who had gone back to their hometowns due to the lockdown were allowed to take their exams from the closest centre.

(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)