Kanpur ‘Love Jihad’ SIT Finds No Funding Or Organised Conspiracy

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for probing alleged love jihad cases has not found any evidence of foreign funding or organised conspiracy. The team has submitted its report to IG Range, reported Quint Hindi.

According to the Quint Hindi report, SIT included a total of 14 cases in its investigation, in 11 of which the police filed a charge sheet against the accused.

However, in 3 cases, adult women have given a statement in defence of the men, which has contributed to the final report. There has been no further probe in these three cases.