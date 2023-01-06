Sixth Arrest in Kanjhawala Case, ‘Had Lied About Who Drove the Car,’ Cops Claim

A sixth accused has been arrested by the police on Friday, 6 January in the case related to the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Delhi's Sultanpuri after she was run over by a car, and her body was dragged for several kilometres.

The sixth accused, Ashutosh, had allegedly given false information to the police, and has been arrested, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said. Ashutosh had allegedly lied to the police about who was driving the car the night the accident occurred.

Who was driving the car that night?

Police investigation has now revealed that Deepak Khanna, the man accused of driving the car that killed Anjali Singh, was not inside the vehicle on Sunday.

According to a report by The Indian Express, police have claimed that Deepak’s cousins had asked him to tell the police that he was with them, since he was the only one who had a driver’s license.

But, Deepak’s phone location did not match that of the other four accused, the police has alleged, adding that his phone location and call records showed that he was at home all day.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was found that it was Amit Khanna who was driving the car the night the accident took place, Special Commissioner Hooda has alleged, adding that the police have scientific evidence to prove it.