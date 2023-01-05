Cops Say Kanjhawala Accused 'Knew Body Was Under Car', Search on For 2 More Men

Five days after the Kanjhawala accident, the Delhi police has revealed that it is conducting raids to arrest two more men in connection to the case.

On 1 January, a grey Baleno hit 20-year-old Anjali Singh's two-wheeler in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, after which her entangled body stuck under the car got dragged for several kilometres.

Five men, in their mid 20s, were arrested and an FIR filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.

On Thursday, 5 January, Delhi police’s Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "We found contradictions in the accused's version. As per CCTV footgage and Call Detail Records (CDR), we found out that two more people were involved. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest them."