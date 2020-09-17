‘Gandhians Lost Favour With This Regime’: Ribeiro on Delhi Riots

Veteran police officer Julio Ribeiro has once again written to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava seeking answers on whether the probe into the February riots in Delhi was being conducted without any discrimination. Responding to the Delhi Police Commissioner’s letter, Ribeiro pointed out that the CP did not explain the licence given to three BJP stalwarts.

Ribeiro was referring to BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma against whom the Delhi police has claimed that no cognisable offence had been found.