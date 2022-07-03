J&K: Villagers Overpower 2 LeT Terrorists in Tuksan, Hand Them Over to Police

Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended by locals in Tuksan village in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Sunday, 3 July.

The ADGP announced Rs 2 lakh reward for the villagers for their efforts. Additionally, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of 5 lakh rupees for the villagers, ANI news agency reported.

"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two #terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers," ADGP Jammu tweeted.