J&K: Villagers Overpower 2 LeT Terrorists in Tuksan, Hand Them Over to Police
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of 5 lakh rupees for the villagers.
Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended by locals in Tuksan village in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Sunday, 3 July.
The ADGP announced Rs 2 lakh reward for the villagers for their efforts. Additionally, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of 5 lakh rupees for the villagers, ANI news agency reported.
"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two #terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers," ADGP Jammu tweeted.
The two terrorists captured are LeT commander Talib Hussain, who resided in Rajouri district and is reportedly the mastermind behind the recent IED blasts that the district witnessed, along with Faizal Ahmad Dar of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
One of the terrorists captured, according to PTI, was one of the LeT's most wanted commanders.
Officials added that two AK assault rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from the two people who were apprehended.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
