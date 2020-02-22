Dalit’s Head Shaved For Meeting Upper Caste Girl At A Jodhpur Cafe

A 20-year-old Dalit boy, Rahul Meghwal, was allegedly beaten up and his head partly tonsured forcefully by few men of a privileged caste in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on 18 February 2020.

The incident happened when Rahul had gone to meet a female friend, who belongs to an upper caste family, that resulted in an argument between the girl's family members and the victim.

A resident of Baldev Nagar locality in Jodhpur, Rahul makes a living by repairing motorcycles.

Local activists who had gone for fact-finding and met the victim's family told The Quint that on 18 February, Rahul had gone to meet a female friend at a cafe near Kalpataru Cinema where he had a confrontation with the girl's brother.