‘Reminds of Una’: Gehlot Govt Under Fire Over Nagaur Dalit Assault

Meanwhile, Opposition parties including the BJP and its alliance partner RLP led by Beniwal questioned the police functioning which failed to take immediate cognisance in the matter as the video went viral on 16 February when the incident was reported.

The three RLP MLAs on Thursday entered the state Assembly holding placards demanding a stop to atrocities on Dalits. It being the Budget day, the Speaker had to intervene and three of them staged a walkout and then staged a 'dharna' at the entrance of the Assembly.

BJP state president Satish Poonia told IANS that state government should open its eyes at least after Rahul Gandhi's tweet. Despite incidents such as when a Dalit woman was raped and filmed in presence of her husband, the police in the state is yet to learn a lesson, he said.

"Why did the police lodge a case on 19 February and not on 16 February when it was reported?" he asked.