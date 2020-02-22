Video of Muslim Man Being Thrashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer Surfaces

Days after a video of two Dalit men being thrashed in Rajasthan's Nagaur went viral, another video of a man being beaten up in Barmer has surfaced on Twitter.

The video shows a man being pulled by his hair by two men, who later go on to beat him. The victim, identified as Mohd Khan, is seen sitting on the ground with folded hands.

Khan, a resident of Tirsingdi village in Barmer district, was allegedly beaten up by three men on 29 January 2020, for an alleged mobile theft. The video surfaced online on Wednesday, 19 February.

(Trigger Warning: This Tweet contains visuals some readers may find disturbing)