They Broke Into My Bedroom With Rods: JNU Prof Recounts Mob Horror

“We don't want to stay here. We are very scared.”

About 48 hours since the brutal assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob, Sunita Prakash, wife of Professor of Urdu Studies Shiv Prakash, has barely slept and is still very scared.

Shiv Prakash, an assistant professor in JNU’s School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, lives in the faculty quarters with his wife and three children, aged 12, eight and one and a half.