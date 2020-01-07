‘Pleaded I Am Blind, Was Hit With Rod,’ JNU Students on Violence

On Monday, 6 January, less than twenty-four hours since a masked mob, armed with rods and sticks, laid siege on Jawaharlal Nehru University, tension prevailed in the campus.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January night after masked men and women attacked students and teachers, and damaged property in the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. At least 30 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said, “Masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people”.

The Quint spoke with students who were beaten up on Sunday and later taken to AIIMS Trauma Care Centre. Among those to whom The Quint spoke, one claimed to have been pushed off a first floor balcony while a blind student alleged he was beaten with rods despite pleading with the attackers.