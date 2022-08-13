Hizb Chief's Son Among Four J&K Govt Employees Sacked Over ‘Terror Links’
The four employees have been dismissed from services on the grounds of having terror links.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday, 13 August, sacked four government employees, including the wife of Bitta Karate, who is facing terror charges related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, and is currently in judicial custody in multiple terror-funding cases.
According to officials, his wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan is a J&K Administrative Services officer, and was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.
She is reported to have been involved in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and giving false information for the procurement of a passport, reports a Jammu & Kashmir news daily, Daily Excelsior.
Syed Abdul Mueed, the son of Syed Salahudin, the head of terror group Hizb-ul Mujahideen, is also one of the employees who have been dismissed, according to officials.
The four have been dismissed from services under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, on the grounds of having terror links, according to government sources, reported news agency PTI.
Article 311 of the Constitution of India lays grounds for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State.
(Written with inputs from ANI and PTI.)
