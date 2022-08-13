Hizb Chief's Son Among Four J&K Govt Employees Sacked Over ‘Terror Links’

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday, 13 August, sacked four government employees, including the wife of Bitta Karate, who is facing terror charges related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, and is currently in judicial custody in multiple terror-funding cases.

According to officials, his wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan is a J&K Administrative Services officer, and was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.

She is reported to have been involved in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and giving false information for the procurement of a passport, reports a Jammu & Kashmir news daily, Daily Excelsior.

Syed Abdul Mueed, the son of Syed Salahudin, the head of terror group Hizb-ul Mujahideen, is also one of the employees who have been dismissed, according to officials.