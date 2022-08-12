ADVERTISEMENT

Militants Open Fire at CRPF Checkpoint in J&K Ahead of I-Day, 1 Injured

The injured police personnel is being treated at a hospital and the area in Anantnag has been cordoned off.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Militants Open Fire at CRPF Checkpoint in J&K Ahead of I-Day, 1 Injured
i

One police personnel was injured on Friday, 12 August, after militants terrorists fired upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

The injured police personnel is currently being treated at a hospital and the area has been cordoned off.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress."

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

Army Jawan, Civilian Injured Amid Encounter With Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Army Jawan, Civilian Injured Amid Encounter With Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×