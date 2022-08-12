Militants Open Fire at CRPF Checkpoint in J&K Ahead of I-Day, 1 Injured
One police personnel was injured on Friday, 12 August, after militants terrorists fired upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
The injured police personnel is currently being treated at a hospital and the area has been cordoned off.
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress."
