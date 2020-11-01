Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander Dr Saifullah Killed: Police

Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Dr Saifullah is believed to be killed during a gunfight in Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 1 November, reported Hindustan Times, citing the police.

One militant was also reportedly captured alive during the operation that was launched in the morning in response to specific information, the police said, the report added.



“Our sources have told us that the militant killed in the operation is Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander, Dr Saifullah,” the daily quoted a cop as saying.

(More details are awaited)