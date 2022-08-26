Juvenile Justice Board Orders Release of 2 Pak Minors Held for Crossing Into J&K

Maqsood was also booked under the same charges as Ali.

While ordering the release of Maqsood, the board said that the "facts and circumstances under which the child in conflict with law crossed over to the Indian Territory have not been proved."

"Allegations against the accused have not been proved beyond reasonable shadow of doubt, whether he himself crossed over to this side of the LoC, or he has been arrested from No Man's Land, or from other side of the LoC," the order added.

The board further acquitted Maqsood and ordered him to be released.