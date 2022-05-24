Juvenile Justice Board Asks Boy To Work at Gaushala for Post on UP CM

A Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) at Badaun city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 23 May, ordered a 15-year-old boy to perform community service at two public places for 15 days each as a punishment for sharing an objectionable social media post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a month ago.

While he has to serve at a cow shelter or gaushala for 15 days, the teenager has been directed to clean another public place for the next 15 days, reported Times of India.

JJB has also imposed a fine of Rs 10, 000 on the boy under the IT Act.