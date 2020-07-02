Jamia Violence: Students Who Were Beaten Question NHRC Report

The students also point out that the CCTV footage in the public domain shows how the police entered the library and how a few personnel vandalised it and broke CCTV cameras.

The report merely mentions the police action in the library as “avoidable”.

Hashmat Niya, a second year mass communications student, narrates how they were trapped inside the central library reading hall when the police threw tear gas shells inside.

“We could not move outside because the police were standing at the door. We saw them beating up students outside the main door of central library. We were suffocating and there was no way to escape,” she said.

Hashmat also says that the police had asked them to walk with their bags on their heads while being escorted outside the library. “I saw them beating a student in front of me asking him to walk faster,” she alleged.

Students accuse the NHRC report of ignoring these charges.

“I suffered fractures in both my hands. I was in the library preparing for my upcoming civil service examinations. There should be an independent inquiry into what compelled the police to beat up the students in the library. Leave aside compensation, but at least I want acknowledgement of brutality done by the Delhi Police. We are disappointed with this report,” said Mohammed Mustafa a student of MA Social exclusion in the university.

In its report, the NHRC has recommended that the Government of India should take action against the officers beat up students and vandalised the library.

The police, on its part, has denied that there was any brutality against the students.