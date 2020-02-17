A war of words broke out between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday, 16 February, after the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Saturday released CCTV footage which they claim is from 15 December 2019 when the Delhi Police had entered their campus after protests against the CAA-NRC turned violent.Soon after the JCC released the footage, the Delhi Police released a new CCTV footage showing students purportedly entering the Old Reading Hall in the MA/MPhil Department of the university and carrying stones in their hands.In the footage, the students can be seen barricading the door shut with tables.However, The Quint has accessed the full CCTV footage which shows students locked up in the reading hall and pleading to go out.The Delhi Police can be seen entering the hall and throwing tables and chairs away. While the students were locked up, the police can be seen thrashing the students on both the sides of the door.Delhi Police’s Clip Shows Jamia Students Enter Library With StonesJCC’s video showed armed policemen entering a hall and thrashing students who were seen studying there.Meanwhile, the university has denied releasing the CCTV footage and said that JCC is “not an official body.”On 15 December, several Jamia students from the old reading hall, had shared SOS videos and messages and claimed that the police had entered the room, thrashed students and shelled tear gas on them.(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )