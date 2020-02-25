Court Seeks Report from Delhi Police on Attack on Jamia Students

A court on Tuesday, 25 February, directed the Delhi Police to submit a report on the police attacks on students inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the CAA on 15 December.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur asked the investigating officer to file the report by 20 March.

The court also directed the police to come with their case diary on the next date of hearing to show what investigation has been done against the personnel who had allegedly barged into the university campus and lathi-charged the students.

The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

On 15 December last year, violence broke out at protests in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. Police had said that they entered the campus while chasing the violent protesters who had taken shelter there, but the students had alleged they were brutally beaten up by the cops.

The court was hearing a plea filed by All India Students' Association (AISA) Secretary Chandan Kumar.