Brutally Attacked, Medical Aid Denied: Fact-Finding Team on Jamia

In the intervening days between 13-15 December, the students of the university were protesting against the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The fact-finding report called the police action on Jamia students “brutal and ruthless”, said that students who were not protesting were also attacked, and pointed out that the injured were denied timely medical attention.

At least 35 students were severely injured and many others detained in the attack by police.