Ex-Army Men, Jamia Security Guards Deplore Police Action in Campus

Akanksha Kumar

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

On 15 December 2019, as Delhi Police personnel entered the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia, the security guards who stood at the gates claim that they were also targeted by violence unleashed in the aftermath of protests.

60-year-old Nazeer Khan has been working at Jamia for the last 19 years. An ex-army man, he was deployed at Jammu as part of the Grenadier Regiment.

He was aghast by the behaviour of Delhi Police personnel, especially when around 50-60 of them demanded that the locks be opened immediately. When he refused to do so, Khan was allegedly hit by cops who broke the locks before unleashing tear gas shells inside the campus, making their way up to the library.

“They forcefully broke the lock. There were 50-60 of them. I was standing on the side and when the locks were broken, they started beating me. They then beat me with a rifle butt and a stick.”
Nazeer Khan, Security Personnel, Jamia Millia

Before he joined Jamia, Nazeer Khan was a part of the 1999 Kargil War. Recalling the events of 15 December, Khan admits that the way police dealt with students “is not how it’s done”.

“I have been a part of the Kargil War but this is not how it’s done. One should work as per orders.”
Nazeer Khan, Security Personnel, Jamia Millia

Nazeer was among around 300 guards who were deployed at various entry points leading to the 200-acre campus of Jamia Millia.

He was not the only one who bore the brunt of violence that was unleashed on students who had organised a protest against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act. 55-year-old Daulat Khan – a co-worker of Nazeer’s – who has been a part of the security staff at Jamia for 18 years also got injured while resisting the entry of police personnel inside the university.

“They were beating the students with sticks and throwing tear gas shells. Those tear gas shells also added to the commotion.”
Daulat Khan, Security Personnel, Jamia Millia

Daulat was also formerly associated with the Grenadier Regiment. While both Nazeer and Daulat deplore the police action on students at Jamia, they are apprehensive about the CAA and its fallout.

