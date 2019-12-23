Ex-Army Men, Jamia Security Guards Deplore Police Action in Campus

On 15 December 2019, as Delhi Police personnel entered the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia, the security guards who stood at the gates claim that they were also targeted by violence unleashed in the aftermath of protests.

60-year-old Nazeer Khan has been working at Jamia for the last 19 years. An ex-army man, he was deployed at Jammu as part of the Grenadier Regiment.

He was aghast by the behaviour of Delhi Police personnel, especially when around 50-60 of them demanded that the locks be opened immediately. When he refused to do so, Khan was allegedly hit by cops who broke the locks before unleashing tear gas shells inside the campus, making their way up to the library.