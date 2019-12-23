Ex-Army Men, Jamia Security Guards Deplore Police Action in Campus
On 15 December 2019, as Delhi Police personnel entered the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia, the security guards who stood at the gates claim that they were also targeted by violence unleashed in the aftermath of protests.
60-year-old Nazeer Khan has been working at Jamia for the last 19 years. An ex-army man, he was deployed at Jammu as part of the Grenadier Regiment.
He was aghast by the behaviour of Delhi Police personnel, especially when around 50-60 of them demanded that the locks be opened immediately. When he refused to do so, Khan was allegedly hit by cops who broke the locks before unleashing tear gas shells inside the campus, making their way up to the library.
Before he joined Jamia, Nazeer Khan was a part of the 1999 Kargil War. Recalling the events of 15 December, Khan admits that the way police dealt with students “is not how it’s done”.
Nazeer was among around 300 guards who were deployed at various entry points leading to the 200-acre campus of Jamia Millia.
He was not the only one who bore the brunt of violence that was unleashed on students who had organised a protest against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act. 55-year-old Daulat Khan – a co-worker of Nazeer’s – who has been a part of the security staff at Jamia for 18 years also got injured while resisting the entry of police personnel inside the university.
Daulat was also formerly associated with the Grenadier Regiment. While both Nazeer and Daulat deplore the police action on students at Jamia, they are apprehensive about the CAA and its fallout.
