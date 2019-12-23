Did Delhi Police Give Jamia Protests a Political Twist in FIRs?

It is very rare for Delhi Police to maintain such a high level of secrecy about arrests, especially when they have succeeded in making them – which, in police lingo, is called ‘good work’.



On 17 December, the police arrested 10 alleged accused in connection with the Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which happened on 15 December.

Till now, all we know about these 10 arrested men is that:

One, none of them are students at Jamia University.

Two, all have existing police records against them.

What is even more interesting is that none of these 10 alleged accused are named in the two FIRs which were registered in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations around the Jamia protests. Rather, a different set of seven names are mentioned in the Jamia Nagar FIR, who are free and not absconding.

In the Jamia Nagar FIR, seven men are named, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan, local politicians and members of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Jamia University. While the second FIR does not carry any names, CYSS is a student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).