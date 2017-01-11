Jallikattu Ban (2014-17): What It Meant for the Farmer & Bull

The ban on Jallikattu was proposed to stop cruelty to the bulls. The sport has caused the death of 43 bulls and 4 humans between 2014-17.



But banning the sport/tradition, instead of regularising it with stricter rules proves detrimental to the survival of local breeds. Their numbers, which started with the government’s cross-breeding (with foreign breeds) programme in the 60s, might have actually been hastened by the ban.

In January 2017, The Quint visited the cattle market in rural Madurai, to see how the ban might affect the farmer and the local breeds of cattle.