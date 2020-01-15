Jallikattu Bulls and Tamers: TN’s Style Icons Since 1,000 BC

Jayakumar is a third generation Kozhi Sandai (cock fight) contestant. He knows everything about his Sandakozhi (fighter cock), including how to resuscitate it when it's unconscious, and how to remove toxins from its body.

Aadukalam, an award winning film that also became a blockbuster, starring Dhanush, is inspired by the culture of rearing Sandakozhis. It's about boys like Jayakumar, and their relationship with their fighter cocks.

What has a Sandakozhi to do with Jallikattu? The two sports are interdependent. Rather, cock fighting as a sport and as a sub-culture cannot exist without Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu's native breed of chicken are prized the world over for their meat and the flavour of eggs. Like with Jallikattu, the science of cross-breeding, and creating new breeds of heat and disease resistant poultry is spearheaded by cock fighting.

And what is interesting is that the bravado, fan following and loyalty that this game commands in the villages, is reflected in Tamil cinema, and the language spoken by urban Tamils!