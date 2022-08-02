Inadequate Fire Safety Systems in Jabalpur Hospital Where 8 Died Due to Fire
Following the massive fire outage, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan ordered a high-level probe into the matter.
On Monday afternoon, 1 August, eight people, four of which were patients and three hospital staffers, succumbed to fire and smoke which engulfed the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital in Jabalpur around 2:30 pm.
Sources say that the hospital lacked adequate firefighting equipment and was functioning with an expired no objection letter regarding fire safety.
Following the massive fire outage, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan ordered a high-level probe into the matter. The team comprising Jabalpur Division Collector B Chandrashekhar and two other members will look into the reasons for fire and whether the hospital had adequate firefighting equipment and electrical safety provisions or not.
"Our first priority right now is to tend to people who are suffering from the fire, the fire has been doused… but a high level probe will be conducted into the fire incident headed by Jabalpur Division Collector… the enquiry will unearth the reasons for fire and if there are any lapses or if anyone is found responsible stricter actions will be taken against them," Shivraj Singh Chauhan had said on Monday.
What Happened in New Life Hospital in Jabalpur?
On Monday, the hospital was engulfed in fire and smoke, causing death of eight people while at least eight others incurred injuries. Two people who suffered seriously are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.
The fire allegedly started after the hospital's electrical load was shifted to generators following a power cut. The generators, however, faulted during the load-shifting and caused the fire. People claimed that the hospital had only one exit and that too was a narrow one.
Following the incident, the chief minister ordered assistance to victims' kin and those injured and ordered a high-level inquiry into the fire.
