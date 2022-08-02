Inadequate Fire Safety Systems in Jabalpur Hospital Where 8 Died Due to Fire

On Monday afternoon, 1 August, eight people, four of which were patients and three hospital staffers, succumbed to fire and smoke which engulfed the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital in Jabalpur around 2:30 pm.

Sources say that the hospital lacked adequate firefighting equipment and was functioning with an expired no objection letter regarding fire safety.

Following the massive fire outage, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan ordered a high-level probe into the matter. The team comprising Jabalpur Division Collector B Chandrashekhar and two other members will look into the reasons for fire and whether the hospital had adequate firefighting equipment and electrical safety provisions or not.