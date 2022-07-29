ADVERTISEMENT

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Film Set in Mumbai, One Dead

The fire erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday, 29 July.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

One person was reported dead in a fire which broke out on a film set in suburban Andheri (West), Mumbai on Friday afternoon, 29 July, PTI reported.

Manish Devashi (32) was sent to Cooper hospital after he was severely injured, where he was declared dead later in the evening.

The fire erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4:30 pm.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the site from afar.

At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.

(With inputs from PTI)

