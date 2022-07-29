ADVERTISEMENT
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Film Set in Mumbai, One Dead
The fire erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday, 29 July.
The fire erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4:30 pm.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the site from afar.
At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.
(With inputs from PTI)
