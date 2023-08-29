After a historic landing on the Moon with Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its first spacecraft (Aditya-L1) to study the Sun.

Details: ISRO will launch the Aditya-L1 mission through its PSLV XL rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 11:50 am IST on 2 September.

Will it go to the Sun? No, duh. "The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth," ISRO said.