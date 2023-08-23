'India Is On the Moon' With Chandrayaan-3: Highlights of the Historic Landing

India has become the fourth country to land on the Moon, joining the elite club of the United States, Russia, and China.

India has also become the first nation to land on the Moon's South Pole.

"India’s successful Moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is resonating across the globe," PM Modi said soon after the landing.

"This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment blows the victory bugle of a new India. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats," he added.

"The unsuccessful attempt made it possible for us to achieve this feat. We are excited. As PM said, this is just the beginning. This is not just for Chandrayan-3 but for all other future missions. Thanks to everyone for your prayers, excitement and love for the nation. This success is dedicated to all of you. The next mission is Gaganyaan. We are targeting to have it in September or in the first week of October. The rover will come out in a few hours. Sometimes, it takes a day also. Once the rover comes out, it will do two experiments," ISRO chief S Somnath said soon after the landing.