ADVERTISEMENT
On Independence Day, The Quint Reports ‘Live’ From 1947
PS: All news reported in this video was actually reported on 15th August 1947.
(This story was first published on 15 August 2015. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark India's 75th Independence Day.)
PS: All news reported in this video was actually reported on 15 August 1947.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT