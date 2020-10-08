Indian Railways to Introduce 39 New Pairs of Special Trains

In a relief to passengers planning to travel in the coming days, the Indian Railways on Wednesday, 7 October, announced that the Railway Board has given its approval to run 39 pairs of additional special trains in various zones.

The Railways is currently running around 200 special trains due to the restricted services in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The dates of commencement of these trains will be decided by the different zonal railways.

These trains include air conditioned services with sleeper accommodation like the Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar special train, the Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow special express train, and the Ajni-Pune special express train. The frequency of these trains spans from weekly to daily.