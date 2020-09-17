Railways to Run 40 Clone Trains from 21 Sept; Check the List Here

In view of the heavy rush in several Special trains, the Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone trains on select routes from 21 September. A senior Railway Ministry official said that these would be fully-reserved trains.

A clone train is train which will be running with the same number like the actual train to carry waitlisted ticket-holders.

Waitlisted passengers will be informed about their berths in the clone train soon after the reservation charts for the original scheduled trains are drawn up four hours before departure.

“19 pairs of the clone trains will run the rakes of Humsafar Express, consisting of 18 coaches each, while one pair will run on the Delhi-Lucknow route with 22 coaches. The reservation period for these trains will be 10 days,” the official said.